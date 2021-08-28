14 Herdsmen Arrested Over Rape Incident

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 14 herdsmen following a manhunt for suspected four herdsmen who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region.

The suspected four herdsmen yet to be identified allegedly pounced and defiled the minor, while inflicting wounds on the victim and her father last Friday, August 27.

This brought tension in the area after the Fulani herdsmen committed the crime and attacked the victim’s father.

The angry youth threatened to kill any Fulani herdsmen they see in their area.

The victim as gathered had blood oozing out of her private area after the incident.

The Chief of the Community, Nana Obrempong Essel Andoh who wasn’t happy with the incident, appealed to the Acting IGP COP Dr Akuffo Dampare to beef up security in the area.

The chief warned that they don’t want any herdsmen living in the area anymore, hence given the police a 24-hour ultimatum to update them on the matter or take action.

However, “the Formed Police Unit (FPI) together with personnel from the Central East Regional Command on Saturday dawn led to arrest the suspects and also retrieve 2 single barrels, 2 pump action guns, and 49 AA ammunitions have also been retrieved,” the Ag. Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori said in a statement.

Following the arrest, an identification parade will be conducted by the police in the community to help identify the real suspects who undertook the heinous crime against the innocent child and her father.

Currently, the 13-year-old victim and her father, identified as Kwabena Quaye are in a stable condition and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has issued a directive for a team of clinical psychologists to offer to counsel to the affected family.

BY Daniel Bampoe