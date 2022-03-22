14 Persons Burnt To Death At Shama

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that 14 passengers are feared dead after they were involved in an accident at Asemasa near Beposo in the Shama District of the Western Region.

According to reports, the accident which involved a truck and a Ford Passenger vehicle occurred on Tuesday, March 22 when the two vehicles caught fire.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was a head-on collision.

In the process, the two vehicles caught fire after colliding.

Meanwhile, Police and fire service officers were at the scene.

More soon…

– BY Daniel Bampoe