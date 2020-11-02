14 Police Officers Honoured

Fourteen Police officers who lost their lives in line of duty were yesterday honored during a commemoration day celebration held by the police administration.

Out of the number, eleven died through road traffic accident.

Two others died on the Oda River when the canoe they were travelling in capsized while responding to a distress call, while one died after a rifle of one of his colleague went off killing him in the Bono region.

President Akufo Addo, today joined the police administration and members of the bereaved family to honour the fallen heroes in a flag raising and wreath laying ceremony held as part of the police annual memorial day celebration.

The deceased officers are Chief Inspector William Kofi Dogbe,Chief Inspector Justice Aryee, Inspector Moses Appiah, Inspector Edwin Adzopke, Sgt Solomon Amuure, Sgt Hifzullah Salihu, and Sgt Takaazine Tobong, Cpl Muniru Gonna Bachugachin, Cpl Nelson Agoha, Cpl Ernest Oteng Kwame Marfo, Cpl Rexford Amoako, Lance Cpl Stephen Kyeremeh, Lance Cpl Christian kwasi Amenuvor, and Lance Cpl Amedious Akwasi Boateng.

In an exhortation and call to remembrance, ACP Very Rev. Frank Dwomoah Twum- Baah told the bereaved family that Words, however kind, cannot mend the heartache, but those who care for them share their grief and wish them comfort and peace of mind.

Quoting Jocelyn Murray, Khu: A Tale of Ancient Egypt, Rev Twum- Baah said, “There is nothing more painful than the untimely death of someone young and dear to the heart. The harrowing grief surges from a bottomless well of sorrow, drowning the mourner in a torrent of agonizing pain; an exquisite pain that continues to afflict the mourner with heartache and loneliness long after the deceased is buried and gone.”

He continued that humanity can almost be said to be divided into classes: those who live the full, rich life, and those who die to make the full life possible for others.

He said “It remains to this very day one of our most tragic facts of reality that some of us must be sacrificed for the rest of us.”

Adding that Memorial Day however remind us this historical principle that some of us must be sacrificed for the rest of us Wreaths were laid on behalf of the departed.

President Akufo Addo laid a wreath on behalf of the government and people of Ghana, Inspector General Of Police, James Oppong Boanuh on behalf of the police administration, the Ga Traditional council on behalf of the chieftaincy institution and Madam Iren Marmah , wife of chief inspector William Kofi Dogbe laid a wreath on behalf of the spouse of the fallen personnel.

Also present were the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, the chief of defence staff, Lt Gen. O B Akwa, Members of the Police Management Board, other senior police personnel and others.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)