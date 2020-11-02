November 6 Not Public Holiday – Minister

Ambrose Dery

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has ruled out Friday, November 6, 2020, being a public holiday.

Friday marks the 36th edition of the National Farmers’ Day.

There had been speculations that due to the upcoming Farmers’ Day scheduled to take place in Techiman, November 6 will be a public holiday.

But the Minister In a statement dated Monday, November 2, 2020, says “the general public is hereby informed that Friday, 6th November, 2020 is not a public holiday even though the National Farmers’ Day will he observed on that day.”

It added that “however, Friday, 4th December, 2020, which marks Farmers’ Day, remains a statutory public holiday and would be observed as such throughout the country.

This year’s Farmers’ Day celebration has been pushed forward due to the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

By Melvin Tarlue