146 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Central Region

One hundred and forty-six persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central Region have fully recovered.

Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Akosua Owusu-Sarpong, briefing stakeholders on the status of the disease in the Region, said 9,570 of the 11,754 specimen sent to the various testing centres came out negative.

Results for the remaining were yet to be ready, she told the meeting, attended by metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, heads of senior and basic schools, regional and district health directors, the police and heads of department and agencies.

It was to establish a clear cut operational instructions for the re-opening of basic and senior high schools.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said the patients were being treatment at designated health facilities including the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, Trauma Specialist Hospital at Winneba, and the Ajumako Hospital.

The rest are the Dunkwa-On-Offin Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and Pentecost Convention Centre. Others are also being treated at home.

The Cape Coast Metropolis has the highest number of confirmed cases of 169, followed by KEEA – 104, Mfantseman – 74, and Awutu Senya East – 67.

The Assin North has eight, Gomoa East – six, Ajumako – 22, Agona West – six, Gomoa West-22, Ekumfi-five, Agona East – six, Twifo Atimokwa-11, Upper Denkyira East-27, AOB – four, Assin Fosu – 33, Assin South – four and Gomoa Central – two.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said the Directorate continued to receive personal protective equipment from the Government and other benevolent organisations and individuals, which they distribute to the various health facilities.

She said the GHS would continue to engage the various stakeholders in ensuring that the safety protocols were adhered to through radio discussions and community information centres among other mediums.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said the GHS had begun engagement with District Directors of Education and schools on the measures to be instituted before re-opening.

She said all senior high schools had been linked to specific health institutions with nurses to monitor their activities for quick intervention if the need arose.

She called for enhanced routine surveillance in the schools to swiftly handle any suspected case.

She noted that many people did not wear nose masks when in public and cautioned that the only way to prevent getting infected was to adhere strictly to the protocols.