15 Judges Take Office Today

President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, December 21, 2022, swear in 15 new Justices of the Court of Appeal.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at 4pm at the Banquet Hall of the Jubilee House is being done in accordance with Article 144(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The new Justices include High Court Justices; Justice Alex Owusu-Ofori, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Jerome Noble-Nkrumah, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo (Mrs), Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, and Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo.

The rest are Justice Hafisata Amaleboba (Mrs), Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden, and Justice Stephen Oppong.

The remaining are, Prof. Olivia Anku-Tsede, the Legal Counsel at the University of Ghana and an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Christopher Archer, a lawyer with the law firm, Archer, Archer & Co (Chambers) Dr. Ernest Owusu-Dapaah, Dean of the KNUST Faculty of Law and Patrick Kwamina Baiden of the Quansah Baiden & Co (Nyimawo Chambers).

More soon…

BY Daniel Bampoe