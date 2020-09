At least 16 airlines have resumed operations in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announces this in his 17th update on coronavirus in Ghana.

He said the 16 airlines are among 23 airlines that were operating in the country before the KIA was shut down in March 2020.

He said the 16 airlines have resumed flights to and from Ghana since September 1, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue