16 Communities In Okere Connected To National Grid

Sixteen communities in the Okere Constituency of the Eastern Region have been connected to the national grid.

The majority of residents in the area came out in their numbers with joy, expressing gratitude to Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe, for connecting them to the national grid.

Addressing some inhabitants at a durbar, Dan Botwe reiterated government’s commitment to empowering Ghanaians.

He noted that providing electricity for the constituents was paramount.

He assured residents that roads in the constituency would soon be rehabilitated as well.

BY Daniel Bampoe