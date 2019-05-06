Trade Minister Provides Update on 1-D-1-F

Alan Kyerematen

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng will on Tuesday May 7, 2019 deliver an update report on the Akufo-Addo administration’s One District, One Factory (1D1F), initiative.

The initiative widely advertised during the 2016 election campaign, is believed to be a major pillar of the government’s Jobs and Growth Agenda.

However, Critics have been skeptical about the administration’s ability to deliver on the promise two years into office.

Mr. Kyeremteng who leads the ministry responsible for the initiative is billed to appear at the Meet-the-Press encounter tomorrow to provide further and better details on the status of the initiative in particular, and the massive industrialization agenda of the Nana Addo Government as a whole.