16 NDC MPs Kicked Out

The parliamentary primaries of the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) were held Saturday May 13, 2023 with some incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) losing out to fresh faces.

Notable big names in the minority caucus who have fallen for fresh blood to takeover the affairs of the party include Bongo MP, Edward Bawa.

At the end of the counting, some 16 NDC sitting MPs lost and will not be returning to Parliament after 2024.

List of defeated 16 MPs are:

1. Alex Adomako (Sekyere Afram Plains),

2. Edward Bawa (Bongo),

3. Wisdom Gidisu (Krachie East),

4. Alhaji ABA Fuseini (Sanarigu),

5. Abeiku Crentsil (Ekumfi),

6. Dela Sowah (Kpando),

7. Dr Kwabena Donkor (Pru East),

8. Angela Alorwu (Afadzato South),

9. Kobby Woyome (South Tongu),

10. Thomas Addah Dalu (China/Paga),

11. Albert Akuka (Garu),

12. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia (Navrongo Central),

13. Augustine Tawiah (Bia West),

14. Peter Yaw Kwakye Acquah (Amenfi Central),

15. Christian Otuteye (Sege),

16. Sophia Ackuaku (Obom Domeabra/Ayawaso Central).

By Vincent Kubi