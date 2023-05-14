Adamu Ramadan Buries Nana Oye Again

In what can only be described as a significant upset, Adamu Ramadan has been chosen as the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for the Adentan Constituency in the 2024 elections.

Ramadan was able to defeat Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who was widely expected to win the nomination.

This marks the second time that Nana Oye has been defeated by Ramadan, despite being a favorite in the constituency.

The race was hotly contested, with Ramadan polling 1015 votes, while Nana Oye had 989 votes. Linda Asibi Awuni, the third contestant who painted the constituency red with his billboads and posters, polled 506 votes.

Ramadan’s victory has sent shockwaves through the Adentan Constituency, with many expressing their surprise at the outcome of the election despite unconfirmed reports that some of his challengers paid as much as GHC1000 to each delegtes.

Many supporters of Nana Oye were disappointed with the result, while Ramadan’s supporters celebrated his win throughout the night.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement of his victory, Ramadan expressed his gratitude to the voters who put their faith in him and promised to work diligently to ensure that the people of Adentan are well represented.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen to represent the NDC in this constituency,” Ramadan said. “I am committed to working tirelessly on behalf of the people of Adentan and ensuring that their voices are heard.”

Ramadan’s victory sets the stage for what is likely to be a highly contested election in 2024.

His win will undoubtedly energize the NDC’s base in the Adentan Constituency, while Nana Oye and her supporters will need to regroup and develop a new strategy to try and win back the constituency.

By Vincent Kubi