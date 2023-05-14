Asiedu Nketiah’s Son Wins Tano South NDC Primary

In a surprising turn of events, Charles Asiedu, the son of Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has emerged victorious in the Tano South Parliamentary primary.

The primary, which was keenly contested by several candidates, saw Charles Asiedu securing a resounding victory with a significant margin. His victory has been attributed to his impressive campaign strategy, which resonated well with the delegates and party faithful in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement of the results, Charles Asiedu expressed his gratitude to the delegates and the party leadership for the opportunity to represent the NDC in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the party’s victory in the constituency.

The Tano South constituency is considered a key battleground in the upcoming parliamentary elections, with both the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) eyeing a victory.

Charles Asiedu’s victory is expected to boost the NDC’s chances in the constituency, given his father’s influence and popularity within the party.

The NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has also expressed his delight at his son’s victory, describing it as a testament to the party’s commitment to promoting internal democracy and fairness in its electoral processes.

The NDC is expected to officially present Charles Asiedu as its parliamentary candidate for the Tano South constituency in the coming days, as the party intensifies its preparations for the upcoming elections.

By Vincent Kubi