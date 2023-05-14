8 NDC Hoodlums Arrested At Primaries… Consider Arresting Aspirant

Eight suspects have been arrested by the police throughout the country for various election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress held on Saturday, April 13, 2023.

The suspects, Yaro Burdove, Harrison Martey, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel, were arrested at their various voting centres across four constituencies in the country.

Specifically, suspect Yaro Burdove was arrested during the elections at the Ningo Prampram Constituency for taking a photograph of his ballot paper in the polling booth and also attempting to take photographs of the ballot of other voters, while Harrison Martey and Imoro Ibrahim were arrested for engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre at the same constituency.

Suspects Arkoli Mensah and Nyarko Richard were arrested for disturbing the peace by engaging themselves in an unlawful fight at a voting centre during the voting process at the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

At the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, suspect Prince Lomotey was arrested at the voting centre for impersonation, while at a polling station in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency in the Bono East Region, suspects Hamidu Dramani and Bejando Emmanuel were arrested for causing violence.

Five of the suspects are currently on Police inquiry bail, while the three others are in custody assisting the ongoing Police investigations.

Meanwhile, the attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, was seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections at Ejura, in the Ashanti Region. A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise.

The Police would like to assure the public of its commitment towards ensuring, peace, security, law and order at all times.

By Vincent Kubi