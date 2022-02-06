17 Caged For Narcotics Possession

Seventeen persons are in the custody of the Volta Regional Police Command for narcotics possession.

This was after separate operations were conducted in three districts of the Volta Region by the police.

In the first operation, three suspects, including a woman were on February 2, 2022, arrested by the Dzodze District Police.

The operation which was led by DSP Christian Dogbatse, the Dzodze District Police Commander also led to the discovery of quantities of suspected narcotics substances.

In all, 281 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted narcotic induced preparations; 622 pieces of toffee, bitters, and other implements used in processing narcotics substances were found. Others include rolling paper (Rizla), pairs of scissors, brown paper, and lighters.

In another operation on February 3, 2022, 13 suspects were arrested at Juapong in the North Tongu District after an hour’s operation.

Acting on intelligence, the police retrieved quantities of dried leaves and slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp. There also found quantities of cocaine and other implements such as pairs of scissors, folding paper (Rizla), and brown paper. Five assorted motorbikes abandoned at the ‘ghettos’ were also impounded.

That same day, another operation ensued at Abutiakope in the Keta Municipality. At the Abutiakope beach at Keta, a 59-year-old male suspect was arrested.

He was arrested after a failed attempt to escape arrest during the swoop. Unfortunately, his accomplices managed to escape in a fishing boat at the Abutiakope beach; abandoning two sacks of suspected narcotic substances and a Pajero SUV.

The Keta District Command is following other leads to arrest those who escaped.

Meanwhile, all 17 suspects are being screened and those found culpable after investigations will be put before the court.

The Public Affairs Unit have also served notice that all narcotic drug peddlers and their accomplices in the region will not have a field day. The Command said it will ensure the region is not conducive for such activities.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com