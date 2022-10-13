17 Political Parties Face EC’s Axe

The Electoral Commission (EC) has served notice to revoke the registration of some 17 political parties in the country.

According to the EC, these political parties have no offices at the national and regional levels as required by section 15 (1) (Act 574).

In a notice published in the media, the EC stated that “in a bid to ensure compliance with section 22 (1) of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), the Electoral Commission undertook a nationwide exercise to inspect the offices of all registered political parties in Ghana. This exercise was conducted from the 16 May to 9 June 2022.”

“Following the nationwide inspection, it came to light that the under-listed Political Parties have no offices at the national and regional levels as required by section 15 (1) (Act 574).

“The Commission intends to invoke section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574, which mandates it to cancel the registration of political parties which do not have offices at the national and regional levels.”

Below are the names of the 17 political parties:

Democratic People’s Party (DPP)

United Front Party (UFP)

United Development System Party (UDSP)

Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE)

Yes People’s Party (YPP)

United Ghana Movement (UGM)

Democratic Freedom Party (DFP)

New Vision Party (NVP)

Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP)

Ghana National Party (GNP)

Power Unity Party (PUP)

United Progressive Party (UPP)

Reform Patriotic Democrats (RPD)

People’s Action Party (PAP)

United Renaissance Party (URP)

National Reform Party (NRP)

United Love Party (ULP)

Read the full notice from the Electoral Commission below:

By Vincent Kubi