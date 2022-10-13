Rebecca Foundation, Huawei Partner For Digital Inclusion 

A student going through the practical training

The Rebecca Foundation has partnered with Huawei Ghana to provide Basic Information Communications Technology (ICT) training to some 6,678 students and 502 traders in Ashanti, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

The partnership forms part of an ongoing Digital Technologies Training program to help improve the digital literacy skills of students and economically empower women.

The students were trained in the basics of ICT and Programming, such as using the scratch desktop to create digital stores, games, and animations.

Traders were also taught how to use USSD and QR codes, and other social media tools to improve their businesses.

Laptops, tablets, and other incentives were also given to participating schools and outstanding students during the training.

Addressing the gathering at the training sections, the Public Relations officer of Huawei Ghana, Stephanie Horsu, said the partnership is to equip the students and traders with modern technologies they may need in their day-to-day activities.

She added that the training would go a long way to assist beneficiaries in knowing online applications and usage, social media, and the ability to make transactions via mobile applications.

Meanwhile, the Rebecca Foundation IT Officer, Neil Owusu, took the privilege to explain the need for traders to use social media to maximize their profit margins.

Beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the Rebecca Foundation and Huawei Ghana for the training program, which they described as timely due to the rate at which the country is adopting modern technology.

Participating schools are Apraman SHS, Tepa SDA JHS, State Girls Primary and JHS School, Abrepo Methodist Primary A&B, Imam Malik JHS, St. Anthony Primary, Bohyn Islamic Primary and JHS, New Bantama Primary, Hwidiem Primary, Ohwim Primary, Presby Primary and JHS, Bantama Primary and JHS, Apubame JHS, Nsuta A JHS, Nsuta MAA Primary, and Nsuta MA Basics.

Others are Anyinam Zion, Anyinam Presby, Anyinam R/C, Anyinam African Faith, Anyinam Methodist, Moseaso Presby, Moseaso Methodist, Asamang D/A United, Asamang R/C, and Anyinam Islami, Taifa community one(Host), Taifa community two, Taifa community three, Taifa St. Dominic one and two, Kaneishie North 1 JHS (Host), North 3 Basic, North 5 primary, Cable and Wireless JHS, Bortianor Methodist Basic, Bortianor MA Basic, Christ Fellowship Basic, and Odorgono Secondary.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri