17 Trafficked Nigerians Deported, 7 Others Caged

Some seventeen Nigerians who were victims of human trafficking in Ghana have been repatriated by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

Seven of them have been remanded into police custody.

This follows a swoop on them on September 26, 2022 by EOCO at a location in Accra where the 21 Nigerians under 20 years were rounded up.

Information revealed that the victims were brought to the capital by some human traffickers to be trained in cyber fraud activities.

Speaking to journalists, the Deputy Executive Director of EOCO in Charge of Operations, Nana Antwi said seven of the human trafficking suspects were also picked up.

“In conjunction with an NGO and the Nigerian High Commission, efforts have been made to send the 17 victims to their home country, Nigeria.”

“After the screening, it came up that seven persons were actually not victims but managers of the victims,” he added.

The seven were arraigned on October 7 and remanded pending further investigations.

EOCO has been collaborating with Nigerian Anti-Human trafficking authorities and other relevant agencies like the Immigration Service in Ghana, adding that four victims left in Ghana to help with further processes.

