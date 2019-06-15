174 1V1D Under Construction In Northern Region – Minister

The Minister of Special Development Initiative , Mavis Hawa Koomson , has disclosed that about 174 One Village One Dam (1V1D) projects are currently under construction in the Northern Region.

According to her, 560 dams were promised by the New Patriotic Party(NPP) during the 2016 campaign season for all the regions of the North.

During an inspection tour of some of the project, she indicated that 300 dams so far have been awarded on contract.

Each constituency in the Northern Region have been earmarked to benefit from 10 dams each.

Responding to concerns about payments to the contractors of the various dams projects, Madam Hawa Koomson said the contractors were expected to be paid between Gh¢ 200,000 to Gh¢ 250,000 depending on the area a dam was being constructed.

She, however, noted that payments have not yet been made to the contractors, adding that most of them have to work to some extend before they can provide certificate for part payment.

The Special Development Initiative minister further indicated that she was very much satisfied with the work done so far and encouraged the contractors to speed up .

She was optimistic that by the end of 2020, all the 300 dams would be completed.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah,during a press briefing explained that a classical example of a dam should have an embankment, dugout, spillway and reservoir.

“The embankment which they have reinforced with mud and stones , with dugout which creates a reservoir and the spillway which takes away the excess water should the dam go beyond the limit,” he explained

He assured Ghanaians that government was committed to ensuring that the communities benefited from the 1V1D project to improve their lives and that of their families.

FROM Eric Kombat, Karaga