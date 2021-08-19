17,527 Youth Benefit From GTVP Project

About 17,527 youth has benefited from the Ghana Technical and Vocational Educational Training (GTVP) Voucher Project.

The Voucher Project is an initiative by the Ghanaian and German governments to make Ghana a world-class centre for skills development and leading country in technical and vocational education training (TVET) delivery in Africa commence in 2017.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTVP, Collins Armah disclosed this to the media during a visit to some of the GTVP Training Centers in the Ashanti Region by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education.

He said Germany through the voucher project has been able to develop because they started technical education long ago and has therefore reiterated the desire to replicate that in the country.

According to him, the Voucher project is open to all, particularly master crafters and apprentices and has indicated the project will help them equip themselves for free.

He said the benefit of the Voucher project is huge disclosing that people will have access to learn to improve on their skills and also further their education.

He added that participants will be awarded certificates from the Ghana education service technical exams unit endorsed by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education Training.

He explained that “The project is aiming at automotive, cosmetology, fashioning and design, consumer electronics, electrical installation, furniture making, block laying and tilling, welder and fabrication, and others. So, the opportunity has come for interested individuals to get involved”.

Mr Armah further disclosed that the Voucher Project started in Greater Accra Region before the Ashanti Region, adding that, the Kumasi Vocational Technical Institute is among the schools that have benefited from the project.

He called on parents to encouraged their wards to participate in skills development to redeem the misconception that technical and vocational education is inferior and patronized only by less endowed students.

