Okudzeto Donates Father’s Funeral Contributions To Hospital

The MP presenting the donation to the hospital authority.

The Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has donated the contributions he received at his father’s funeral to the Battor Catholic Hospital.

The MP’s father, Theophilius Brown Kisseh Okudzeto, 74 who died on June 24, was buried on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Battor Aveyime which was attended by the Former President John Dramani Mahama among other Members of Parliament.

The former Deputy Minister of Education under the NDC administration who announce the donation on his Facebook wall after the presentation to the hospital said the donation made to the hospital was on the back of an announcement the family made during the funeral.

According to him, the donation will go a long way to help vulnerable patients in need of help.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all and sundry who supported the family in their difficult moments.

BY Daniel Bampoe