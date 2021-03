President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that since his last Coronavirus update to the nation, some 191 people have died from the virus in the country.

He said since his update no.23 about a month ago, Coronavirus deaths in Ghana have risen to 607 as of Friday, February 27, 2021.

He said daily infections rate was about 400.

Mr Akufo-Addo made this known in his 24th update on Sunday night, February 28, 2021.

According to him, Covid19 cases have been recorded in 207 schools.

