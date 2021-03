President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the Coronavirus vaccines will be administered across the 43 epicenter districts in Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo made this known in his address on Sunday night, February 28, 2021.

In his 24th update to the nation, he said 25 of the districts are in the Greater Accra Region.

He added that 16 of the districts are in the Ashanti Region and two in the Central Region.

By Melvin Tarlue