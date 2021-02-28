Ghana Is First Country In The World To Receive COVAX Vaccine – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana is the first recipient of the COVAX around the world.

He made this known in his 24th update on his Coronavirus address to the nation on Sunday night, February 28, 2021.

He said the AstraZeneca Vaccine was one of two vaccines that have so far been approved for use by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

He said the population of Ghana has been segmented into four groups for the purposes of the vaccination Programme.

The President revealed that since his last address about a month ago, a significant development in the fight against Coronavirus has taken place.

He mentioned the arrival of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines into Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue