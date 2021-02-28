Election Petition Judgment: Peace Council Urges Peace

Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

The National Peace Council has urged all parties in the 2020 election petition hearing to abide by peace after the Supreme Court.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the National Peace Council called on all stakeholders “to strictly adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court regardless of who wins or loses in the yet to be delivered judgment.”

“The National Peace Council appeals to them to refrain from any activity that may directly or indirectly encourage, their followers or officials to disturb the peace of the country after the delivery of the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling on March 4, 2021.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue