Mzvee’s Balance Hits 1Million Views on YouTube

Ghanaian award-winning Songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as Mzvee, has seen her viral song Balance which features the legendary Sarkodie, hit one million streams on YouTube.

The song Balance forms part of this first album InVeencible after her partnership with Lynx Entertainment ended.

The songstress took to her Instagram page to thank fans for the love showed her after she left Lynx entertainment.

She wrote “@mzveegh #tmv We go! Thank you my amazing fans for doing this!🔥🔥🔥🔥Keep sharing and streaming #balance ft @Sarkodie LINK IN MY BIO.

Mzvee on Friday, December 18 exclusively launched her newest musical album “InVeencible” on TV3 station.”

The album has 13-tracks with top collaborations from powerful musicians across the globe including Sarkodie, Mugeez, Navy Kenzo, Kojo Funds, Efya, Falz, and a host of others.

The album is presently available on digital platforms in the world and serves as Mzvee’s fourth studio album.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke