Covid19 Vaccine Is Safe – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that the AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine set to be rolled out in Ghana is safe.

According to the President, contrary to widely held claims that the vaccines were intended to kill Africans and cause diseases, the vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority in Ghana and are deemed safe.

Mr Akufo-Addo made this known in his 24th Covid19 update to the nation on Sunday night, February 28, 2021.

He spoke about people who have expressed doubt about the vaccine and its efficacy.

He stated that no vaccine will be deployed in the country for use without the expressed certification of the FDA.

Taking the vaccine will not cause infertility in men or vaccine, the President assures.

He stressed that the vaccine is safe and that is why he and his wife, Vice President Bawumia and his wife will take the vaccine publicly.

