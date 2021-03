President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are expected to take their Coronavirus vaccines publicly tomorrow.

Mr Akufo-Addo will take his vaccine at the 37 Military Hospital, according to the Ministry of Information.

Vice President Dr Bawumia will take his Vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra around 9:30am, the Ministry says.

By Melvin Tarlue