1D1F: President Akufo-Addo Opens Atlantic Lifesciences At Prampram

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated yet another factory for Ningo-Prampram District under his government’s flagship programme ‘One-district-one-factory’.

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant has been opened today Friday April 22, 2022 at Larkpleku in Ningo Prampram as part of efforts to boost the local manufacture of serum and vaccines.

The $35 million Atlantic life sciences company’s plant which has one of the highest production capacities in West Africa is expected to manufacture infusions and anesthetic medicines, serum, vaccines, ear, eye and nasal drops for the Ghanaian and West African markets.

Inaugurating the plant, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the factory underscores the kind of support given by government to the private sector to take advantage of economic opportunities in the country.

“I am glad to join all of you here to commission the new factory of Atlantic Life Sciences Limited, the company operating under government’s One District One Factory programme.

“The establishment of tis factory is a concrete manifestation that the new paradigm of economic developments with this administration is vigorously pursuing or promoting value addition and industrial activities, within a conducive and business-friendly environment can make headway.

“IDIF seeks to address the challenge of poverty and widespread inequality among rural and peri urban communities through the establishment of an institutional framework that will attract private sector investment in rural economic activity, create jobs and raise income levels,” according to the President.

For his part, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen said that a vibrant local pharmaceutical industry will be the surest way to wean the country from its over dependence on the importation of pharmaceutical products.

Out of the total of $35 million spent to establish the manufacturing facility some $10 million of the amount was provided for by government through the Ghana EXIM bank towards the purchase of plants, equipment and machinery.

By Vincent Kubi