Taxi Driver Jailed for Indecent Assault

Picture Shows the Accused, Wonder Afetorgbor aka Paro

Wonder Afetorgbor, a taxi driver at Adutor near Dabala in the South Tongu Municipality of the Volta Region has been jailed for indecently assaulting a 17-year-old boy, contrary to section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The 33-year-old convict, popularly known as Paro was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment in hard labour by the Sogakofe Circuit on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges upon his initial appearance in court.

However, after a full trial, the court presided over by his lordship, Isaac Addo, found him guilty of the offence of Indecent Assault.

He was acquitted of a second offence of Abduction due to lack of evidence.

Narrating the details of the case before the court, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Victor Somoah said the complainant is a 17 year old motor rider who usually run errands for Wonder.

He said on February 4, 2020 at about 11:30pm, the complainant who was in the company of his friends received a phone call from Wonder asking the complainant to go and pick his girlfriend from Dabala to him at Adutor.

The complainant told the accused that his motorbike had developed a fault and suggested that the complainant uses one Mawusi’s motorbike.

Wonder refused and stated that Mawusi would charge him more because they are not in good talking terms.

He then invited the complainant to his house and advised him to ensure his hair (dreadlocks) was well kept at all times and not to stay out too late in the night due to Police swoops and crime related arrests in the community.

In the process of advising the complainant, the accused removed his dress and the complainant’s dress and started making romantic advances at him.

He touched him, kissed the complainant’s mouth, armpit, and forehead, and sucked his breast. He asked the complainant to turn his back for anal sexual intercourse. The complainant started crying and when the accused realized the complainant’s scream could attract neighbours, he asked him to wear his dress and leave.

The accused then gave the complainant GH₵20.00, but he rejected it and left. While on his way, the accused called him (complainant) on phone and asked him not to tell anybody because he loved him.

The complainant narrated the ordeal to his sister and father upon reaching home. The case was reported to the police and the accused person was arrested. He was then charged with Indecent Assault and Abduction. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the court found him guilty of the offence of Indecent Assault alone and sentenced him to a prison term of 24 months in hard labour.

The Judge, Isaac Addo in sentencing the accused person considered the fact that he was a first time offender and young.

From Fred Duodu, Sogakofe (k.duodu@yahoo.com)