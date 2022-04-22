Banky W Accuses Wizkid Of Breaching Contract With His Record Label

Banky W and Wizkid

Musician and politician, Banky W has disclosed that Afrobeats star Wizkid breached a contract he signed with his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) many years ago.

In an interview with TV host Ebuka Uchendu, he said Wizkid was on contract to produce five (5) albums for the label but he ended up doing only two (2) and he left the label.

“The details escape me now. But I think it was a five-album deal in the beginning and he had done two solo albums. He had done the Superstar album and Ayo album. So, I think he still owed three more albums.

“But, you know, he wanted to leave…For me, that was enough because I don’t want anybody to stay where they don’t want to be. And it would just create animosity or just create resentment.’’

According to him, they had a cordial relationship and he decided not to force Wizkid to stay with the label.

“No, I didn’t try to talk him out of it because I could tell mentally that he was ready to do other things and for me, I always felt some things are meant to happen for a season and that was the season we were meant to be,” Banky W stated.

Wizkid responded by sharing a portion of the Banky W interview and wrote; “lol” on Twitter.