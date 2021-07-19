$1M Cheque To My Daughter Was An Act of Faith – Sam Korankye Ankrah

Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has said the $1 million cheque presented to his second daughter on her wedding day by her friends was an act of faith.

Responding to media reports on the presentation, the Apostle General said the friends of the bride, Naa Dromo Korankye Ankrah, now Mrs. Naa Dromo Nimoh, presented the amount, in the form of a dummy cheque, as a demonstration of their faith in God to prosper them.

“It was a faith cheque presented by her friends who are members of a group called the Second Generation (2G). They are a group of young professional women in the church, under the Royal Ladies Ministries… They presented the dummy cheque of $1 million but people did not get the idea behind the presentation. They thought it was real money,” he said.

He further explained, “What these people are saying is that one day during occasion like this, they will be able to present a cheque of $1 million and that is the statement of faith they are making.”

Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah’s second daughter, Naa Dromo and Charles Nimoh held their beautiful traditional wedding on July 7, 2021 followed by the white wedding at the Oil Dome on Saturday, July 10, 2012.

The Oil Dome is the new edifice of the Royalhouse Chapel International headquarters in Accra where members of the renowned preacher’s church and the family of Charles Nimoh converged to witness the colourful ceremony.

It was during the wedding reception which had performances from popular gospel artistes like Joe Mettle and MOGMusic that the friends of the newly wed, Mrs Nimoh, presented the love token as their gift to her.

The presentation has since generated discussions on social media necessitating a response from the man of God during his Sunday Service.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri