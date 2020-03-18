2 Airlines Suspend Flights To Ghana

Emirates airline and Brussels airline have temporarily suspended flights to Ghana due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Emirates airline said “in response to the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, Emirates is taking extra steps to ensure the health of all concerned and announces that flights to/from Accra, Ghana will be suspended from 21 March 2020.”

The statement added that “ as the situation remains dynamic, our Accra flight schedule will be constantly monitored for flight reinstatement.”

Ghana has so far confirmed seven cases of coronavirus.

Information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced the seventh case on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

On Monday, Ghana returned two Italians.

Over 182,000 people globally have been infected by the coronavirus.

The pandemic has grossly affected businesses and human movements.

Governments around the world have imposed travel restrictions as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus or to contain it.

The restrictions have adversely affected the aviation industry.

Airlines globally have had to cancel flights to hotspots including China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran as the virus spread outwards from Wuhan.

