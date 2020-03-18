Covid-19: Ghana Mission In London Suspends Services

Papa Owusu Ankomah

The Ghana High Commission in London has announced the suspension of all consular services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the High Commission says the suspension of the issuance of visas to Ghana will take effect from Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

It said however, visa applicants who paid the visa fee and submitted their applications to the High Commission as at March 16, 2020 may either request a refund of the visa fee or wait for their visas to be issued and mailed to them by the High Commission.

It noted that visa applicants who have already completed their online applications and been given appointments but are yet to submit the said applications, are advised not to come to the High Commission as all appointments have been cancelled.

“Requests for refunds of visa fees must be accompanied by proof of prior submission of said applications to the High Commission,” it added.

BY Melvin Tarlue