Pastor Arrested In Kumasi For Defying Public Ban Amid Coronavirus Scare

A pastor has been arrested in the Ashanti Region for defying the ban on public gatherings in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The head pastor of the Open Arms Ministry, Apostle Kofi Nkansah-Sarkodie was picked up at the church in Kumasi, Wednesday for holding a service despite the directive by President Akufo-Addo.

On Sunday, the President placed an embargo on all public gatherings including funerals, festivals and church activities as part of measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus across in the country.

“All public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance,” he said.

But in a video sighted by JoyNews, the congregants, numbering over 40 are seen singing praise and worship songs even in the presence of armed security personnel.

Ghana on March 17, 2020, confirmed another case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of recorded cases to seven.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s website, the latest was recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

-myjoyonline