2 Arrested For Killing Fulani Herdsman

Deceased Yahaya Bukari lying on the groud

The Sawla District Police Command have arrested Akwesi Yenyi and Gilbert Jornitey in connection with the killing of one Yahaya Bukari, 28, a Fulani herdsman at Gbeneyiri near Sawla in the Savannah Region.

A post-mortem examination performed by senior medical superintendent of the Sawla Government Hospital, Dr. Roger Derigub, gave his verbal cause of death as “Rapture left carotid artery secondary to penetrating gunshot wound on the neck and fracture mandible with penetrating wound below the jaw.”

The body of the deceased has since been released to the bereaved family for burial.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE said on May 12, 2022, one Amadu Issah came to the station and reported that one Nuhu, a Fulani herdsman, came and informed him that his younger brother Yahaya Bukari was shot in the bush by Yenyi’s son and one other who can be identified to police when seen.

According to him, on receipt of the complaint, a team of police officers led by the District Commander, DSP Mr. Lambert Attibu, together with the complainant proceeded to the scene of crime on enquiries and found Yahaya Bukari, the deceased lying in a prone position in a pool of blood with a wound on his neck and below his jaw suspected to be gunshot wounds.

Inspector Owusu disclosed that later the two suspects were identified to the police by Nuhu and were arrested.

Police proceeded to the houses of the suspects at Jinavori, a community near Gbeneyiri, and a search was conducted and a single barrel gun which was used by the suspects was found at suspect Gilbert Jornitey’s house.

The exhibit gun has since been retained and kept for evidential purposes.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been detained to assist police investigation and a subsequent court appearance.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla