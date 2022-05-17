GTF Chief Gets Commonwealth Post

Frederick Lartey Otu

Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) President, Fredrick Lartey Otu, has been appointed to the Commonwealth Taekwondo Management Board.

And per his appointment, he is to approve the results of draws and competitions, make technical decisions on rules and guidance regarding competitions, among others.

His elevation comes on the wings of his remarkable achievements and dedication to the federation in the country and beyond.

A release signed by Chungwon Choue, President of the Commonwealth Management Board, urged Mr. Otu to accept the appointment and bring his expertise to the fore in managing and promoting the game across member countries.

Mr. Choue also expressed hope that Taekwondo would be included in the Commonwealth Games to be held in Victoria, Australia.

From The Sports Desk