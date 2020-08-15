2 Arrested For Stealing At Mbanaayili Primary School

Two persons are in the grips of the Kumbungu Divisional police Command for allegedly stealing items belonging to the Mbaanaayili D/A Primary School in the Kumbungu district of the Northern region.

The suspects Zakaria Abdul Gafaru, 21 and Abdul Jabaru Abubakari 19 are in police custody assisting in investigations.

The items allegedly stolen from the school include text books, a dictionary, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, Jerseys, a desktop computer and school uniforms.

The Kumbungu District Crime Officer, Sergeant Justice Azumah Komla, who confirmed the arrest to journalists, said police received a tip-off and arrested the suspects at the Mbaanaayili community with some of the items.

According to him, some of the stolen items were hidden at different locations by the suspects and with the help of residents they were able to retrieve some of them.

The District Crime Officer , however lamented about the increasing rate of stealing in schools in the district during the break period due to covid-19, adding that prosecution of some cases has been a challenge because of interference of opinion leaders and big men in the area.

He however said the suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kumbungu