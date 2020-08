The President of Somali Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his vice, Abdirahman Saylici, have been captured fighting during live television address.

In a video making the rounds, the 58-year-old President can be seen throwing blows at his deputy. The deputy is also seen dodging the blows and striking back.

The incident reportedly followed a heated argument between the two at a press conference hosted by the President.

Watch the video:

By Melvin Tarlue