2 Arrested in Connection with Attack on Keta NDC MP Elect

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the newly elected Member of Parliament for Keta on the ticket of the opposition NDC, Kwami Dzidzorli Gakpey.

The two, whose names are yet to be made public were arrested the same day of the attack, Friday December 11, 2020 within Anlo-Afiadenyigba.

Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, the Public Relations Officer of the Volt Regional Police Command who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online noted that the suspects are assisting with Police investigation.

He added that further details of the suspects and findings of the Police will be made available to the public at the appropriate time. He therefore called for patience and vigilance from the public; many of whom have expressed dissatisfaction over the conduct of the Police at Afiadenyigba.

Sgt. Dogbatse assured the people that every claim against the Police will not be shelved but thoroughly investigated to ensure the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Police serve the people well. He therefore called for prompt information from the public to assist the police in maintaining peace.

The newly elected MP, Mr. Kwami Gakpey who is currently safe and sound was attacked on December 11 between midnight and 1:00am in his family house at Anlo-Afiadenyigba.

The attack is alleged to have been conducted by some five gunmen in masks who also attacked members of his family and some staff who worked for him. The house was engulfed with a large crowd; many of whom are unhappy with the development.

Sources close to the family say, Mr. Gakpey, his mother, brother and a staff sustained injuries from the assailants who had come there to physically abuse and to rob them.

They took away about GH¢55,000, mobile phones and laptops. The armed men also broke into a susu collection and mobile money business centre belonging to the MP elect which is in front of the house. It is not clear how much money was taken from there.

Gilbert Korbla Keklie, the Assembly Member for Anlo Afiadenyigba Dziehe-Ablame Electoral Area, had told DGN Online that the assailants gave warning shots in the house as they carried out their operation. Apart from the assaults, the rooms of Mr. Gakpey, his mother, brothers and father were all ransacked by the assailants.

The Police at Anlo-Afiadenyigba were alerted. They called for back-up from the District Police Command from Abor. The robbers unfortunately left before the back-up arrived.

The seeming late arrival of the Police infuriated the youth who reported it to the Keta Divisional Police Command. Investigations are underway regarding the complaint.

Meanwhile MP elect, Kwami Dzidzorli Gakpey is safe and has been discharged from the Keta Municipal Hospital. Same as other members of his family who were attacked.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)