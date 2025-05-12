2 Arrested In Twifo Praso Murder Case

The suspects

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Tahiru Zenabu at Kokoase, a suburb of Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

The suspects were arrested by the Central North Regional Police Command after one of them used the victim’s mobile phone to call a friend of the deceased.

The two, Richard Armah and Isaac Arhin have since been hauled before court and remanded into police custody to reappear on May 21, 2025, as investigations continue.

Zenabu was found dead in her room on April 3, 2025, with a cloth tied around her neck and blood stains on her hands, indicating a possible struggle before her death.

Following a month-long investigation, police made a breakthrough on May 5 when one of the suspects, Richard Armah, a mobile phone repairer and spinner residing in Twifo Aboabo, used the deceased’s phone to contact one of her friends.

The friend, recognising the phone number, immediately reported to the police.

Acting swiftly, police traced and arrested Richard Armah, who, during interrogation, mentioned Isaac Arhin as his accomplice.

Arhin was also arrested shortly afterward.

The deceased’s mobile phone has since been recovered and is now in police custody as evidence.

Meanwhile, the police have commended the community for their cooperation and the prompt action of the victim’s friend, which played a crucial role in tracking down the suspects.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi