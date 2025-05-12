GAF Holds Induction Service For New Commanders

Inductees been prayed for during the service

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) held an induction religious service for its newly appointed Military High Command at the Garrison Church of Pentecost, Burma Camp.

The service, themed “You are a Chosen Vessel of Christ,” aimed to induct the members into office and seek spiritual guidance for their new roles.

The inductees include: Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Chief of the Army Staff (CAS), Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Air Vice Marshal Eric Agyen-Frempong, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) and Air Vice Marshal Joshua Lartei Mensah-Larkai, Chief of Staff (COS) of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, urged the inductees to maintain teamwork, discipline, and professionalism in the GAF. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the GAF with the necessary tools and infrastructure.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, emphasised the importance of collaboration and team building in leadership, citing the example of Apostle Paul’s missionary work.

“I want to call on collaboration, and I want to call on team building. I know you have groups already, but build them so that your leadership and the Ghana Armed Forces will be strong. Working jointly to execute a mission is a powerful tool to conquer the enemy,” Apostle Nyamekye said.

He encouraged the inductees to recognise their limitations and build leadership teams to support the GAF’s operations.

Present at the service were the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, serving and retired officers of the GAF, the clergy, traditional leaders, and family and friends of the inductees.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke