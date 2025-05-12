Adu-Boahene Bombshell Rattles National Security

Kwabena Adu-Boahene

A shocking revelation by former Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has sent tremors through the country’s security establishment, prompting an emergency meeting between past and present operatives to assess the potential fallout.

The storm follows disclosures and leaked documentation on both traditional and social media, which detailed internal operations, classified expenditures, and allegations of politically motivated prosecutions tied to the embattled Adu-Boahene.

At the heart of the controversy is a letter dated October 8, 2018, authored by the former National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh. The document, on official National Security letterhead, authorised the opening of special operations accounts for the “Alpha Project” — a covert operation under the Integrated National Security Communications Enhancement Network.

The accounts were managed by BNC Communications Bureau, whose director and signatory was Kwabena Adu-Boahene, with assistance from his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng. The letter explicitly stated that operations from the account would be supervised and reported to the National Security Coordinator.

However, the matter escalated when state prosecutors alleged that Mr. Adu-Boahene and his wife diverted funds for personal gain — a claim he has flatly rejected.

In a confidential memorandum dated May 5, 2025, addressed to the current National Security Coordinator and other senior officials, Adu-Boahene insisted the transactions were legitimate, sanctioned by higher authority, and aimed at national security objectives.

He warned that ongoing legal proceedings risk exposing sensitive intelligence operations, naming several classified projects and disbursements totaling over GH¢49 million.

Among the flagged expenditures were “Tyros Scorpion & IECN projects”, with GH¢ 9.5 million for cyber and surveillance tech; Operation Conquered Fist: GH¢6.9 million for counter-terrorism; Operation Calm Life: GH¢ 3.7 million for anti-kidnapping and violent crime response; Election-related operations: GH¢7.2 million and GH¢6.7 million for polling logistics; Support for political communications systems: GH¢8.3 million, marked as “classified”; and Procurement of vehicles: Over GH¢5 million in 2024, allegedly allocated to aides of the president-elect for “national cohesion.”

In his correspondence, Mr. Adu-Boahene suggested that the Attorney General’s accusations ignore the operational context and national interest surrounding the disbursement of the funds.

He warned that the current legal and media pressure risks exposing sensitive state operations and potentially compromising national security.

The expenditures in question relate to activities that, he explained further, were authorised at the highest levels and geared toward securing national stability during sensitive periods, including the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

He expressed particular concern that naming individuals and disclosing transaction details could lead to the exposure of operatives, internal strategies, and politically neutral state interventions that were aimed at safeguarding Ghana’s democracy.

He also accused state actors of enlisting bloggers and social media influencers to conduct what he describes as a coordinated smear campaign against him and his family.

According to Adu-Boahene, such tactics are not only defamatory but dangerously erode public trust in Ghana’s intelligence infrastructure and set a dangerous precedent where political vendettas override national interest.

The public airing of these matters has alarmed many within and outside the government. Security analysts warn that prosecuting intelligence-linked matters in the public domain is fraught with risks, especially when the operations in question are classified and have direct implications for national peace and security.

Host of “Good Evening Ghana” show on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, said an intelligence source indicated that the current situation had “crossed a dangerous threshold,” prompting urgent deliberations among Ghana’s security leadership.

According to him, the source indicated that a closed-door meeting involving both former and current high-ranking security operatives is being planned to advise the Commander-in-Chief and possibly steer the issue away from open court into more discreet, institutional processes.

By Ernest Kofi Adu