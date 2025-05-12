Mahama Visits Veep Amid Uncertainties

President Mahama pictured with the Veep

President John Mahama has visited Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who is recovering from an undisclosed illness abroad.

The President, in a Mother’s Day message posted on his Facebook page yesterday, revealed that he had visited the Vice President earlier in the day and was delightful she was recovering.

“A special Mother’s Day greeting to my Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, whom I had the pleasure of visiting earlier this morning,” the President wrote.

“She is taking a deserved rest after recovering from illness and looking forward to resuming her duties soon,” Mr. Mahama added.

The Vice President suffered a sudden illness on March 28, 2025, and was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where she received emergency treatment.

A communication from the Presidency issued Sunday, March 30, 2025 by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, indicated that the Vice President was taken ill after work on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The statement further indicated that she received initial treatment at UGMC, and on the advice of her medical handlers, she will travel out of the jurisdiction for further treatment.

“The Vice President, Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday due to a sudden illness that occurred after work on Friday, March 28, 2025,” the official statement from the presidency read, with no stated medical condition.

“Based on expert medical opinion, she will be seeking further care abroad. We wish the Vice President a speedy recovery,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s press release further read.

Uncertainties

But tongues have started wagging about the uncertainties surrounding the health condition of the Vice President.

Although the President has expressed delight at her recovery, what he did not tell Ghanaians was the issue of when she is coming back, considering it has been well over a month since she has been away from official duty. It therefore, remains unclear whether or not her condition has improved.

Initial speculation had it that the 73-year-old Vice President, who was sworn into office on January 7, 2025, suffered a heart attack barely four months into the government’s four-year mandate.

But information gathered by DAILY GUIDE suggests she suffered a different medical emergency whilst in a meeting that fateful Friday.

Sources say she was thus rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon, where she was somehow stabilised to enable arrangement to be made for her to be flown abroad for treatment the next day.

Meanwhile, government and its officials remain tight-lipped about her condition. Press Secretary and Spokesperson to the Vice President, Maame Ama Pratt is not forthcoming with information about her condition.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is the first female to occupy the high office of Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

She once served as Minister for Education under the John Dramani Mahama administration (January 7, 2013 to January 6, 2017).

In 2020, she partnered John Mahama to contest the presidential elections, but the pair lost to then President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. They paired again and won the 2024 presidential elections.

BY Charles Takyi-Boadu