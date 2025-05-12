Sammy Gyamfi ‘Sprays’ Dollars On Agradaa

Sammy Gyamfi counting the dollars (L), Agradaa displaying

the dollars (R)

A viral video showing Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), handing over an alleged $10,000 in cash to former fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has triggered widespread criticism and internal uproar within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The footage, which surfaced on social media on Saturday, captures a brief roadside interaction between Mr. Gyamfi and Nana Agradaa.

In the video, Agradaa is heard requesting some dollar notes from the acting CEO’s vehicle. Moments later, Mr. Gyamfi is seen counting what appears to be several bundles of U.S. currency, which Agradaa snatches playfully before turning to flaunt the money in front of nearby bystanders.

In another video, Agradaa boasts about receiving $10,000, waving the money in front of a camera and reiterating that it was a gift.

The incident, perceived as extravagant and politically tone-deaf, especially amid growing economic hardship and anti-corruption sentiments, has provoked fury from within Sammy’s own party.

Some NDC grassroots activists and supporters took to social media to express disappointment, questioning the judgment of a senior official known for his sharp criticisms of corruption under the previous administration. The backlash has been swift and pointed.

“Can President Mahama stand by his code of conduct and fire Sammy Gyamfi for dashing Agradaa dollars in public?” one user, identified as Onipa Nua, posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another supporter, Kwame Ato, commented: “Resign peacefully, bruh [bro]. You started well but this goof is too expensive for a reset.”

Akua Obidombie added fuel to the comparisons, writing: “Now, what’s the difference between Cecilia Dapaah who had money under her bed and Sammy Gyamfi who flaunts money in his car?”

Her remarks referenced the widely criticised scandal involving the former Minister of Sanitation, whose unexplained hoard of cash sparked national outrage.

Kay Parker, another known party activist, noted bitterly: “You’ve given the opposition something to talk about.”

In response to the rising criticism, Sammy Gyamfi issued a statement on Sunday, acknowledging the concerns and offering an apology. “Folks, I have taken notice of the wave of criticisms against my person in the last 24 hours,” he began.

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need,” he stated further.

Mr. Gyamfi expressed regret over the public nature of the incident. “I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that [the] same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable,” he wrote.

Addressing his critics directly, the acting CEO added, “I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by [the] same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views.”

He also thanked those who offered counsel and support in the wake of the incident.

The controversy places Mr. Gyamfi, who is also the NDC’s National Communications Officer, in a politically precarious position, especially as the party seeks to present a clean and credible front ahead of the 2028 general election. The gesture to Agradaa, a polarising figure with a controversial past, has further compounded the backlash.

While the party leadership has yet to issue an official statement, pressure is mounting from within the NDC’s base for accountability, with some calling for disciplinary action or even Gyamfi’s resignation.

By Ernest Kofi Adu