2 Arrested Over Tarkwa Daylight Robbery

The Tarkwa Divisional Police Command in the Western Region have arrested two people in connection with the robbery incident that occurred at the Ransbet Supermarket in Tarkwa last Monday.

The two, Charles Enning and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, both workers of Mon-Tran Limited, a subsidiary of a financial institution in Tarkwa, are currently assisting the police in their investigations.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects Charles Enning and Dorcas Akosua Amankwah, a driver and a teller of the company respectively, went to the supermarket for proceeds made over the weekend to be deposited at the bank.

However, the police said the two failed to pick up the police officer detailed to provide security for them.

In the process of putting the money into the bullion van, the suspects were attacked by a masked armed man who fired at the front tyre and windscreen of the vehicle and bolted with the money on a waiting motorbike.

The statement issued and signed by DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Police Command said the police was appealing to the public to help with credible information to enable them to apprehend the perpetrators.

On Monday, some suspected armed robbers the leading supermarket in the mining town and made away with huge sums of money at about 10 am.

According to sources, the robbers were spotted in the vicinity of Ransbet Supermarket around 9 am prior to the ‘operation’, which happened in the full glare of the residents.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that there was a bullion van in front of the supermarket to collect the sales for the weekend, when the hoodlums pounced on the supermarket.

The suspected armed robbers started firing warning shots to scare the people around and moved straight to a staff of the bank who was holding the money.

In the process, the robbers shot into the bullion van and forcefully took the money from the bank staff and fled on the motorbike again.

The driver of the bullion van tried to chase the armed robbers but due to the crowded nature and traffic in the area, the motor escaped without a trace.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi