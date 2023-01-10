2 Brothers Drown In ‘Galamsey’ Pit

Two brothers have reportedly lost their lives after they were drowned in a galamsey pit filled with water at Manso Watereso in the Amansie South District of Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident occured on Monday January 9, 2023.

According to the Assembly member for the area, Kofi Mensah, the two brothers were going to their farm when the unfortunate incident happened.

He said, the pit was dug by illegal miners which have abandoned it for years and now turned into a deep gully.

One of the siblings fell into it on their way going to the farm and in an attempt to rescue his brother, the other one also drowned.

The bodies have been retrieved and deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Police have commenced investigation into the matter.

By Vincent Kubi