Founder Of AMAA Awards Dead

The founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards, (AMAA) and President of the Association of Movie Producers, AMP, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is dead.

This was confirmed on Tuesday in a statement by her family who described Peace as an “Epitome of creative transcendence”.

“Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe,” the family stated.

“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time. We as a family and clan will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on – the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly by institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other Institutions and Government Agencies with whom she has worked over the years. Her numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities will also be continued,” it added.

By Francis Addo