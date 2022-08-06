2 Cops Interdicted Over Death Of Suspect In Cells

Two policemen have been interdicted over the death of a suspect who was under detention at the Abrafo-Kokoben Police Station in the Ashanti Region

The policemen are Sergeant Isaac Amponsah Broni and Constable Solomon Yeboah.

The move is to allow full investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the suspect.

In a statement, the police explained that the two interdicted officers, claim the deceased suspect, who was arrested on August 4, 2022, fell ill while in custody and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but died.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander led a delegation to visit the family of the suspect and urged them to remain calm as the investigation into the incident continues.

“The Inspector-General of Police has also spoken with the bereaved family and assured them of a thorough investigation into the matter.”

The Police also entreated members of the Abrafo-Kokoben and Tabre communities to remain calm as investigations continue to unravel the truth of the matter.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy whilest investigation continues.

By Vincent Kubi