Gunshot At Akropong Over Ban On Noise Making

One person has sustained a gunshot injury following a confusion that erupted at Akropong in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region Saturday morning over a breach of ban on noise making ahead of the Odwira festival.

The incident was triggered from the Queenmother’s faction allegedly breaching the ban on noise making by organizing a one-week funeral observation by playing traditional drums ahead of the Odwira Festival.

The Baamuhene of Akropong, Nana Afari Bampoe and his traditional army stormed the venue amid gunshots to disrupt and stop the activity leading to a violent confrontation.

Armed Police had to rush to the scene to maintain law and order.

The victim who reportedly sustained gunshot wound was rushed to the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

As a result of that, there is still tension in the traditional area as some group of men have besieged the premises of the Baamuhene for attempted revenge but the Police are in control of the situation.

Akuapem traditional Council performed “Adaebutuw” on August 3, 2022, banning all forms of noise-making including drumming, funeral, burial, and mourning for six weeks ahead of the Odwira festival to be celebrated on 12th September to 18th September 2022.

The Acting President of Akuapem Traditional Council and Chief of Aburi, Otobuor Djan Kwasi II strongly defended the council’s decision to cancel the Odwira durbar this year.

The Chief of Aburi who is also the Adontenhene for Okuapeman, at a presser indicated that the decision is to avoid escalation of tension and conflict in the traditional area owing to a petition by the Queen-mother of Okuapeman, Nana Obuor Nketia pending before the National House of Chiefs challenging the legitimacy of Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

He also refuted the claim that he dislikes Okuapehene, adding that “Everyone is aware of what has happened in Okuapeman. I am not the one saying it. I don’t belong to the Asona Clan. I can’t be Okuapehene neither I am an Akyem to be Okuapemhene. I am Adontenhene and Aburihene which I am contented with. I don’t envy anyone but we are speaking about customs and traditions. We all love our chief (Okuapehene)”.

He continues that “however, what has happened (litigation ) is not between him and Adontenhene. It is rather between him and his own grandmother Okuapehemaa. It is the Okuapehemaa who nominates Okuapehene so if there is a disagreement between them, those of us around should help foster peace and unity than to accuse me of supporting a party in the case. I have said but let me emphasize that it is Queen-mother who enstools a chief !! ”.

Aburihene continued “After the demise of Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa, all minutes of meetings attended by Sakyiabea family are with me. The name that popped up to be enstooled is Odehye Kwasi Akuffo the current Okuapehene. So what again. So as acting President of Akuapem Traditional Council with all these records what again? But it is a case that has been filed at Regional House of Chiefs which I am not President there. Now the case is at National House of Chiefs which I am not President there too, so we are waiting for their ruling so if the ruling affirms Okuapehene’s legitimacy, I will call a traditional Council meeting and hand over all his powers to him”

However, Okuapehene’s Ankobeahene, Nana Yaw Sakyi has debunked speculations that the 2022 Odwira festival has been cancelled.

He told the media that, the celebration of the Odwira festival is inevitable therefore it cannot be cancelled or banned. However it can be adjusted during pandemics, and litigation among others.

He, therefore, emphasized that the 2022 Odwira festival is coming on as planned but there will not be durbar and carrying of chiefs.

