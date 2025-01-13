2 Die In Water Reservoir

A devastating incident has occurred in Takoradi, resulting in the tragic death of two siblings, aged 12 and 8, who were locked inside a water-filled drum in their kitchen.

The siblings, whose names have not been disclosed, were playing in their room before entering the drum, where they met their untimely death.

According to sources, the incident occurred on January 9, 2025, at around 3pm, when the siblings’ mother discovered them unconscious inside the water-filled drum.

The mother immediately alerted her daughter, Paulina Azari, who reported the incident to the police at 6:45 pm.

The police swiftly responded to the scene and rushed the deceased to the Takoradi Government Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, they were pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation.

Further police investigations revealed that the two deceased children had been playing in their room before entering the drum in the kitchen.

They then asked their 6-year-old sister to close the drum, but the little girl was unable to open it afterward, leading to the devastating incident.

-BY Daniel Bampoe